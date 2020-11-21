Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

EAD opened at $7.69 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.