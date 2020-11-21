Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.
Shares of ERH opened at $12.51 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.97.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
