Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Shares of ERH opened at $12.51 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

