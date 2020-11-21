Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $66.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SON. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of SON opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204,910 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

