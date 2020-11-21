Wells Fargo & Company Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $44.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

