Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.46.
NYSE:BOOT opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
