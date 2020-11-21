Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE:BOOT opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.