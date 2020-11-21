Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

HIX stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

