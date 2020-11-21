Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

