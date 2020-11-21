Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:HIO opened at $4.96 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,654 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $325,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,664.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit