Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:HIO opened at $4.96 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,654 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $325,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,664.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

