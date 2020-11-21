Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Nov 21st, 2020

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:HYI opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

