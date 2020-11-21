Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 1st

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $7.37 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

