Westlake Chemical Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 37.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,989.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

