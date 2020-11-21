Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 10,388 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,388 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SEA by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SEA by 65.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SEA by 15.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,637 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 23.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

SE stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

