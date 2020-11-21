Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,883 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 57,022 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,831,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $101,932,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,224,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $68,153,000 after purchasing an additional 95,935 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 622,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after buying an additional 79,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

