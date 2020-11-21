Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.34 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.