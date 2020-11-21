Westpac Banking Corp Invests $8.64 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

RTX opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

