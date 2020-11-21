Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.28.

INTU stock opened at $347.69 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $377.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.89 and a 200-day moving average of $311.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

