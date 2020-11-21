Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 71,746 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,746 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Shake Shack worth $24,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -361.19 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,530.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $209,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,627 shares of company stock worth $33,530,556 in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

