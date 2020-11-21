Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 133,649 Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Stepan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stepan by 4.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stepan news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,919 shares of company stock worth $3,070,190 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $123.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.95. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

