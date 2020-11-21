Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Oxford Industries worth $25,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Oxford Industries by 101.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oxford Industries by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

OXM opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $77.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

