Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.31% of Kaman worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 140.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 285,249 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 31.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kaman by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 85.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAMN opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,751.92 and a beta of 1.05. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.27 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

