Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,138,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Knoll were worth $25,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,052,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,706 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Knoll by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,302,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Knoll by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,676,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Knoll by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 108,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Knoll by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

KNL stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Knoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

