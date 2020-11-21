Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 457,304 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,304 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.41% of South Jersey Industries worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $22.69 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.