Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 67 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after buying an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after buying an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,534,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,842,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,496,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,822.69.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,992.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,795.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,718.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,128.02. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

