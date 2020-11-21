Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 8,564 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of South State worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,369,000 after buying an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,433,000 after buying an additional 945,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 1,316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,752,000 after buying an additional 911,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,392,000 after buying an additional 289,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,262,000 after buying an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

