Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,477 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of STAG Industrial worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 359.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 224.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

NYSE STAG opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

