Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 18,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

