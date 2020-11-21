Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 147,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,948,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.96.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $270.74 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.34 and a 200 day moving average of $255.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $732.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

