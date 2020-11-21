Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 129,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Truist Financial by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 836,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,836,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

