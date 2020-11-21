Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Columbia Property Trust worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXP opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

