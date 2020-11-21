Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Innospec worth $23,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Innospec by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Innospec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Innospec by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $80.76 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

