Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,223 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Renasant worth $27,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Renasant by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.40. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

