Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 5,553.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 453,993 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Wabtec worth $28,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,061 shares of company stock worth $14,131,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $70.98 on Friday. Wabtec Co. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

