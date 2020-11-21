Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,881 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Eagle Materials worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.