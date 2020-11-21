Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 934.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

