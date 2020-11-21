Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $18.84 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $30,124,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 348.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,969,000 after purchasing an additional 346,336 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 31.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,642 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 829.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 109.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

NYSE:CRI opened at $87.33 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $1,700,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $3,501,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.