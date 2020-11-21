Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $23.25 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Toll Brothers worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,617.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $640,096.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,458 shares of company stock valued at $16,646,792. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zelman & Associates lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

NYSE:TOL opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.