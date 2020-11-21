Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $27.45 Million Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $27,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 681.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other James River Group news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

