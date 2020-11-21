Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 270.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129,590 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 105,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 77,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $130.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $135.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,599 shares of company stock worth $1,202,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

