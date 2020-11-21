Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $19.09 Million in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 301,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.54% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 157,811 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.34 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

