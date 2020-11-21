Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Curtiss-Wright worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $1,886,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 27.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $111.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.96. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

