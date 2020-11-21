Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,626 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Sonic Automotive worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4,296.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 927,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after acquiring an additional 442,699 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 102.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 711,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 360,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 122.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 167,499 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE:SAH opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.76. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

