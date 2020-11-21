Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 216,499 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of PDC Energy worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PDC Energy by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.