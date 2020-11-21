Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,774 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.07% of Trustmark worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

