Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,002 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Columbus McKinnon worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCO. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

