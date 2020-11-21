Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,005,425,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,617.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,511.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.