Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 110,201 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,201 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Novanta by 118.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,606,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $116.22 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

