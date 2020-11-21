Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 167,899 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,899 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

