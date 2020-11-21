Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,793 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ares Management worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,197,000 after buying an additional 1,289,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,912,000 after buying an additional 838,475 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 754,951 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $29,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 331,414 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 31,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,297,482.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 913,728 shares of company stock worth $37,514,333. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

