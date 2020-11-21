Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 20,564 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,564 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.49% of Federal Signal worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 68.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Federal Signal by 13.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

FSS opened at $31.74 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

