Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,238 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,598 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 750,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,991 shares of company stock valued at $72,461,806 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Bank of America cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Shares of EA opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average of $129.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.